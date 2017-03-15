Utility worker, 2 firefighters injured N. Las Vegas bee attack

A utility worker and at least two firefighters were injured during a call of a bee attack in North Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Capt. Cedric Williams, of North Las Vegas Fire Department, said a call came in of the incident just after 2:30 p.m. on Craig Road between Simmons and Ferrell streets.

#NLVFD on scene of a bee attack @ Craig and Simmons behind smith's. 1 person transported in critical condition, 2 more treated and released — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) March 15, 2017

Firefighters were originally called to the pole worker being stung hundreds of times. The worker was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital in critical condition.

Two firefighters who responded to the attack were also injured. One was treated at the scene while another was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

#NLVFD 2 firefighters injured during bee attack. One treated on scene due to bites and one transported to the hospital in stable condition. — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) March 15, 2017

Two other utility workers were also injured in the incident. They were treated at the scene and released.

