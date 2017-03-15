Utility worker, 2 firefighters injured N. Las Vegas bee attack - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Utility worker, 2 firefighters injured N. Las Vegas bee attack

Posted: Updated:
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A utility worker and at least two firefighters were injured during a call of a bee attack in North Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Capt. Cedric Williams, of North Las Vegas Fire Department, said a call came in of the incident just after 2:30 p.m. on Craig Road between Simmons and Ferrell streets.

Firefighters were originally called to the pole worker being stung hundreds of times. The worker was taken to Centennial Hills Hospital in critical condition.

Two firefighters who responded to the attack were also injured. One was treated at the scene while another was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two other utility workers were also injured in the incident. They were treated at the scene and released.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.