Thief sought after package stolen near Torrey Pines and Oakey

Police said the thief in the Feb. 28, 2017 incident was seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt for "Origin Apparel Co." (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police released Wednesday doorbell camera footage of a thief who took a package from a home near Oakey Avenue and Torrey Pines Drive.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Police said the person was wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the logo for "Origin Apparel Co." on it. The doorbell camera also captured his getaway vehicle.

Police urged anyone with information on the thief to contact Metro's Spring Valley Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-2639 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.