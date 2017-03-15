Water main break disrupts Henderson neighborhood

A report of a sinkhole in a Henderson neighborhood was actually ripples in the roadway caused by a water main break, the city said Wednesday.

Henderson police said the call of a sinkhole was reported at Palo Verde Drive and Sausalito Drive, near Boulder Highway.

However, Kathleen Richards, of Henderson Public Works, said water workers identified the incident as a water main break and resultant ripples in the roadway. There was no sinkhole in the area, Richards added.

A public works crew is making repairs and investigating the break. The city estimated water to be off for several hours.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.