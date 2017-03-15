TLC, Mark McGrath join 'I Love the 90's -The Party Continues Tour'

The 'I Love the 90's Tour' is returning to Las Vegas with TLC & Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray.

The tour will bring some nostalgia to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, July 21. It will also include artists & groups like Rob Base, Biz Markie, Coolio, Color Me Bad and C+C Music Factory with Freedom Williams.

As the best-selling American girl group of all time, TLC became the voice of a generation; racking up an incredible nine top-ten hits on the Billboard 100, four of which were consecutive number-one hit singles, as well as five GRAMMY Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, four American Music Awards and five Soul Train Awards. The group has sold over 65 million records worldwide, including their classic sophomore album CrazySexyCool and certified eleven times platinum. Touring for the first time in 15 years, TLC will take their new album on the road this summer while also promising fans their favorite hits like “Creep,” “Unpretty,” “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs.”

“We’re so excited to get back on the road this summer and give our fans some new TLC music along with our original hits,” TLC said in a statement. “Being able to headline this tour with our friends and peers from the 90’s is SO AMAZING!”

TLC has confirmed they will release their final album and first without Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes this summer. The girl group describes it as a "thank you" to their fans who raised $430,255 through Kickstarter to fund the project.

Tickets for the 'I Love the 90's Tour' go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. You can buy them here or here.

