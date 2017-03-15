Teen hurt, driver flees in 'car surfing' crash in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that appeared to be the result of "car surfing" Wednesday.

The incident occurred at 12:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of north Ferrell Street, near Craig Road and Simmons Street.

A 17-year-old boy was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries, police said. The driver, another 17-year-old boy, fled the scene. He later returned. He was arrested on charges of felony hit and run with injury, fail to render aid, fail to notify police and violation of an instruction permit.

The crash happened near Cheyenne High School in North Las Vegas. Police said they believe the boys are students there.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.