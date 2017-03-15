Man shot by ex-girlfriend in northwest Las Vegas identified

A man shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend at a northwest Las Vegas home on Wednesday has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as 37-year-old Adam Troy Dahl of Las Vegas. Dahl died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, near his shoulder, according to the coroner.

Las Vegas Metro police originally reported the incident in the 9700 block of Miniature Street, near North El Capitan and Log Cabin Ways, at 11:53 a.m Mar. 15.

Police say a man entered a home in this neighborhood and person that lives there shot him. Looks like the knew each other @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/KZ1QUQWpVi — Miguel MartinezValle (@MiguelMValle) March 15, 2017

According to police, a man was shot as he entered the home. The man's ex-girlfriend was detained.

Police say woman shot ex bf. Told police she was attacked. She's in handcuffs now detained but no arrest. Has 2 kids in school @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/QYluJdlsKY — Miguel MartinezValle (@MiguelMValle) March 15, 2017

Dahl was sent to University Medical Center Trauma with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. He later died from his injuries.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related. The woman told police she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend.

Police said the woman's two children were at school at the time of the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.