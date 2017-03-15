Man shot by ex-girlfriend in northwest Las Vegas identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man shot by ex-girlfriend in northwest Las Vegas identified

Crime tape blocks a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood after a shooting on March 15, 2017.
A man shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend at a northwest Las Vegas home on Wednesday has been identified. 

The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as 37-year-old Adam Troy Dahl of Las Vegas. Dahl died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest, near his shoulder, according to the coroner.   

Las Vegas Metro police originally reported the incident in the 9700 block of Miniature Street, near North El Capitan and Log Cabin Ways, at 11:53 a.m Mar. 15.

According to police, a man was shot as he entered the home. The man's ex-girlfriend was detained. 

Dahl was sent to University Medical Center Trauma with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. He later died from his injuries.

Police said the incident appears to be domestic-related. The woman told police she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend. 

Police said the woman's two children were at school at the time of the shooting. 

An investigation is ongoing.

