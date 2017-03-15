Convicted Vegas casino cheat wanted as part of 'Warrant Wednesday'

A man who admitted to cheating a Las Vegas casino at a table game is a wanted fugitive, according to the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

As part of its "Warrant Wednesday" program, the district attorney's office urged the public to look out for 42-year-old Jubreal Chahine, who also goes by the name of Alexander Gabriel Allen.

In his arrest affidavit, the Nevada Gaming Control Board identified Chahine as the person who made a fraudulent side bet during a game of baccarat back in October 2013 at the Orleans hotel-casino.

Chahine was seen on surveillance video collecting an even money win for wagering the "player" hand in a game, but also placing a $100 chip on a "Dragon Bonus" side bet while the dealer had his back turned. In documents, Chahine was seen telling the dealer that he missed the payout for the side bet, which would eventually net him $200. The payout was made after the dealer consulted with the table games supervisor.

The document goes on to state Chahine left the property in a rental car before the casino could confirm fraud took place.

The district attorney's office noted Chahine is a known gaming cheat, having similar convictions in multiple states.

He is described as 6'3", 250 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He sports a tribal band tattoo on his right arm.

The district attorney's office urged anyone who has seen Chahine to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit info to crimestoppersofnv.com.

