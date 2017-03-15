Las Vegas officials seek state permission for light rail

A rider hurries to a waiting light rail train at a stop in front of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2016 in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

State and local officials are laying the groundwork to build a multi-billion-dollar light rail system in Las Vegas.

For two years, members of the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada have been drawing blueprints to link McCarran International Airport with the Las Vegas Strip. They're also considering connecting college campuses, hospitals and shopping centers.

But they need the state's permission to fund or implement any plans.

Sen. Mark Manendo presented Senate Bill 149 Tuesday to enable the commission to seek federal grants or ask for voters to raise local taxes to fund transportation developments.

Infrastructure plans are far from finalized. They also include makeovers like pedestrian bridges, wider sidewalks on the Strip and more stops on the short hotel monorail.

The commission has estimated it could cost as much as $26 billion altogether.

