Apartment fire near UNLV causes $100K in damages

Firefighters battled flames inside an east Las Vegas apartment building early Wednesday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a structure fire at about 2 a.m., near the campus of UNLV and east of Maryland Parkway, at 4441 Escondido Street.

Firefighters said they saw the first floor of a two-story apartment building heavily involved in fire upon their arrival with a resident trapped on one of the building balconies.

A fire crew laddered and rescued the occupant as other crews made an offensive attack and extinguished the flames a short time later.

The entire building was evacuated with one apartment seriously damaged along with smoke damage to three others.

Three people were injured in the blaze and one person was transported to the University Medical Center with burns and smoke inhalation according to CCFD.

Officials said a total of eight residents were displaced and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Clark County fire reported $100,000 in fire damages in the incident.

