Community rallies together days after teen’s burned body discovered

A valley community rallied together days after a teen was killed and set on fire.

Her body was found Saturday. Her identity is still unknown.

“It’s so tragic,” Ovita Hernandez, who lives in the condo complex near Washington and Tenaya said.

“My daughter is 17-years-old,” Hernandez said. “It hits so close to home. You really feel for the child because she is someone’s child.”

Tuesday night police and community leaders with Liberty Baptist church organized an event to uplift the community after a difficult time.

Police said they have received many tips regarding the case, but that detectives are still in need of the public’s help.

Anyone with information should call crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.