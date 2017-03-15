War Machine trial day 7: 'Extraordinarily unlikely' Machine will testify

War Machine, who was born as Jonathan Koppenhaver, appears for opening arguments in his assault trial on March 6, 2017. (FOX5)

Defense attorney Jay Leiderman said for the past few weeks that his team hadn't decided whether its client, War Machine, would testify. Now it appears they have made their decision.

War Machine is a former MMA fighter facing 34 charges. Prosecutors said he beat, choked and raped his girlfriend Christine Mackinday after beating and choking her new boyfriend Corey Thomas. The parties described a night in Aug. of 2014 in which War Machine walked into Mackinday's house and found Thomas sleeping in the same bed as her.

Judge Elissa Cadish reminded War Machine that the decision whether to testify is completely his own. He does not have to listen to the advice of his attorneys. She said she would give War Machine time to think about it before he makes his final decision.

"The Hitman" testifies

In the mean time, the defense called Herman Terrado to the stand. Terrado is an MMA fighter known as "The Hitman." He trained with War Machine.

Terrado said he knew War Machine took steroids and suffered from depression and anxiety.

"You've never seen him ... just fly off the handle, have you?" prosecutor Rob Stevens asked.

"No, I've (only) seen heated situations in the gym," Terrado said, chalking it up to the competitive spirit of fighting. "He's pretty calm. He's pretty chill unless you're antagonizing him. Like anyone else, he'll defend himself."

Apparently Herman Terrado is known as "The Hitman."



He's on the stand right now talking about the rear-naked choke. #WarMachine pic.twitter.com/YPOIfzxjxz — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 14, 2017

Terrado also demonstrated the difference between a rear-naked choke and the "seatbelt" position used in MMA fighting.

"From (the seatbelt position) it's pretty hard to choke someone, because you're pretty much hugging their body," Terrado said.

The defense said War Machine used the seatbelt in his brawl with Thomas inside Mackinday's home. Thomas testified that he was choked and saw stars, but never went unconscious. Eventually, he said he was able to break the choke and that War Machine let him go.

Terrado: Someone could be choked unconscious in 10 seconds if it's a clean choke. It was impossible for me to escape #WarMachine's chokes — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 14, 2017

Terrado said he has never been able to break one of War Machine's chokes.

"Good friend" testifies

Another witness, who asked for her picture not to be taken in the courtroom, said she allowed War Machine to live with her and her husband for three months. FOX5 decided not to identify her by name unless we are given permission to publish it.

She described War Machine as a "sweet guy" who loved her dogs and didn't show any signs of violence. She called him a "peacekeeper" who would sometimes break up fights between her and her husband.

The witness said she was also "good friends" with Christine Mackinday and that they visited each other's homes. She told the jury that she never saw Mackinday and War Machine get into a fight; they were always "lovey dovey."

Mackinday tweeted that she wouldn't label someone she only met "4 times" a "good friend," but then she deleted the tweet.

The witness said she knew War Machine took anabolic steroids: Lexapro and Adderall. She said War Machine had a prescription.

"Extremely hostile" witness faces subpoena

The defense attempted to call another witness to the stand on Tuesday, but the bailiff said he wasn't outside. He is the ex-boyfriend of Mackinday's mother Erin Mackinday.

The defense said the witness may be "extremely hostile" toward War Machine but that he nevertheless has information that could help War Machine's case.

When the court attempted to locate the witness, he reportedly agreed to testify on Wednesday.

Attorneys on both sides said they expect to deliver closing arguments on Thursday.

Follow @AdamHerbets on Twitter for live updates from the courtroom.