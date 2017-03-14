Apartments evacuated as Metro investigates 'something suspicious'

Police told residents on the 1600 block of N. Pecos Road to evacuate their apartments after finding "something suspicious" in a vehicle on the property.

According to Metro, a woman reported her car was burglarized and she found the suspicious item inside. Police came and confirmed that the item was suspicious and moved residents to the apartment complex's front office during the investigation.

Police called in for additional help, but wouldn't clarify who that regards. Police said the call came in at 12:49 p.m.

