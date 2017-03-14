Las Vegas police planning St. Patrick's Day sobriety checkpoint

A sign signifies the start of a checkpoint in the Las Vegas Valley in an undated image. (File)

With the prime drinking holiday of St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday, Las Vegas Metro police are planning an eight-hour long sobriety checkpoint set for the evening of the Irish-focused day.

The checkpoint is set from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The police department did not disclose the exact location of the checkpoint, but they said the area had 199 calls for service involving collisions and 51 calls for service involving impaired drivers.

The area also had a previous checkpoint in which 32 DUI arrests were made.

Police will focus on identifying drug- and alcohol-impaired drivers among all ages.

