Police: 82-year-old driver fails to stop, killing pedestrian on Boulder Highway

Las Vegas Metro police investigated a crash involving a pedestrian on Boulder Highway on March 14, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)

A 45-year-old woman hit by a pickup on Boulder Highway at Sun Valley Drive Tuesday died at Sunrise Trauma.

Police said the woman, from Alabama, was crossing Boulder Highway in a marked crosswalk when a pickup failed to stop, and hit her. She was transported with serious injuries.

The driver, 82-year-old Berry Causey, did not show signs of impairment, according to Metro Police.

Southbound Boulder Highway was shut down at East Harmon Avenue as Metro's Fatal Detail responded.

