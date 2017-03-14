Police: 82-year-old driver fails to stop, killing pedestrian on - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: 82-year-old driver fails to stop, killing pedestrian on Boulder Highway

Posted: Updated:
Las Vegas Metro police investigated a crash involving a pedestrian on Boulder Highway on March 14, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5) Las Vegas Metro police investigated a crash involving a pedestrian on Boulder Highway on March 14, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A 45-year-old woman hit by a pickup on Boulder Highway at Sun Valley Drive Tuesday died at Sunrise Trauma.

Police said the woman, from Alabama, was crossing Boulder Highway in a marked crosswalk when a pickup failed to stop, and hit her. She was transported with serious injuries. 

The driver, 82-year-old Berry Causey, did not show signs of impairment, according to Metro Police.

Southbound Boulder Highway was shut down at East Harmon Avenue as Metro's Fatal Detail responded.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.