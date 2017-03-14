Ex-Baylor football player reportedly arrested on Vegas Strip

A former college football star was arrested Tuesday on the Las Vegas Strip, accused of a pre-dawn assault involving a female victim.

Las Vegas Metro police released the booking photo of 22-year-old Tre'Von Armstead. As of the same afternoon, Armstead was not housed at Clark County Detention Center.

The police department did not immediately confirm Armstead's charges. Website TMZ, though, reported Armstead was arrested in front of the Cromwell hotel-casino at about 4 a.m., citing police.

Armstead allegedly pushed a female on the street leading to his arrest, TMZ reported. The website's report added Armstead "allegedly kicked out the back window of a police squad car."

According to TMZ, Armstead was dismissed from the Baylor University football team in 2015 as part of an investigation into rape allegations involving team members. He last played professionally in the Canadian Football League in 2016.

