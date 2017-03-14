'Plethora' of tips lead Vegas police to teen robbery suspect

Police said three males followed an elderly woman before one of them pushed her to the ground on March 1, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police are crediting a "plethora" of tips from the public in arresting a teen accused of robbing an elderly woman at a Boulder Highway casino earlier this month.

On Tuesday, police said their investigation led detectives to arrest a 17-year-old boy in connection to the March 1 robbery in the 5100 block of Boulder Highway. The teen was taken into custody on Saturday, a day after police publicized images in the case.

Two other males who were seen in images with the chief assailant are no longer being sought as persons of interest, police said.

According to police, three people were following the woman as she was exiting the casino on March 1. Once she was outside, one of the men pushed the woman down and took her purse while the two others stood by.

The teen, who is not being identified due to his age, was booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention on a count of robbery and a count of battery with substantial bodily harm.

