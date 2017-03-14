PHOTOS: Terry Fator celebrates 8 years of success in Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

MORE

PHOTOS: Terry Fator celebrates 8 years of success in Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Photo credit; Cashman Photos Photo credit; Cashman Photos

Vegas headliner Terry Fator celebrated 8 years of performances on the Vegas Strip by launching a new show at The Mirage in Las Vegas on March 13, 2017.

On a mobile device? Click/tap here to see the pictures. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.