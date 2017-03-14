Woman shot, killed in backyard of vacant northwest Vegas home identified

Police taped off a section of Copper Knoll Avenue in the northwest Las Vegas Valley during a homicide investigation on March 14, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A woman who was found dead March 13 in the backyard of a vacant northwest Las Vegas home has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner identified 19-year-old Alyssa Sayago of Las Vegas as the victim of the shooting. Sayago died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner. The death was ruled a homicide.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting in the 8500 block of Copper Knoll Avenue, near West Gowan Road and North Durango Drive, at 9:37 p.m.

On arrival, officers found a woman's body in the backyard of a home that was up for sale, police said.

Police said the woman drove to the home to meet someone then walked to the backyard, where she was shot in the head.

Metro later released surveillance video of a vehicle tied to the incident.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the woman.

Stay with FOX5 and fox5vegas.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.