Metro denies helping in deportation raids, discusses their relationship with ICE

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Jacinto Rivera works in community outreach. On Monday night, he reached out to those in the community with questions regarding metro’s relationship with Immigration Custom Enforcement Agents.

“We are not here to be Federal Agents,” Rivera said. .

Las Vegas is not a sanctuary city but Metro Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has said in the past his agency is focusing on violent crime, not deportations. Rivera echoed that at the night's forum, saying Metro is not participating in immigration round-ups.

“What you see, the visible part of this department, the patrol officers, they are not (participating in round-ups),” he said, adding ICE agents are only notified once someone is arrested and detained at Clark County Detention Center.

“First they commit a crime, they get arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center and then ICE will have contact with the individual,” he said.

This agreement comes from section 287 (G) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

It became a big and debated part of Metro's discussion with people on both sides of the issue coming forward with questions and comments.

“Once someone is a criminal, I like that part. I’m for that, I don’t think they should do a round up I don’t think that would work,” Robert Brodoski said.

Fernando Romero disagreed. He said he's a third generation American and president of the group Hispanics in Politics. He said cooperation in jail could lead to more fear.

“If that officer feels, just feels, that there is a reason to arrest and detain that person they can do that. So yes, the fear is rampant and it's sad,” Romero said.

Emily Higby with the Asian Community Resource Center said that fear is leading to those rumors metro addressed in the first place.

“There’s a big rumor right now that metro is helping ICE do sweeps, especially in the Asian community,” she said.

