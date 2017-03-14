Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit near Lamb and A - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit near Lamb and Ann Road intersection

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A pedestrian was struck by a car near Lamb and Ann Roads Monday night.

North Las Vegas Police said the man is in critical condition and was transported to University Medical Center.

The driver stayed on the scene. Police said the call came in at 8:45 p.m.

