War Machine trial day 6: Christy Mack's mother cries on the stand

War Machine's defense attorneys were able to begin calling their own witnesses to the stand on the second week of the his trial. On the trial's sixth day, three witnesses testified on behalf of the prosecution. One witness testified on behalf of the defense.

Mom takes the stand

Christine Mackinday's mother, Erin Mackinday, was the final witness to testify against War Machine. She said at first, she liked the man her daughter was dating, but one day she witnessed them arguing.

From then on, she said she feared for her daughter's life.

Erin Mackinday described seeing her daughter screaming at War Machine after her daughter said he dragged her up the stairs by her neck. The mother recommended they call police.

"She was screaming. She was hysterical," Erin Mackinday said. "I said shut up. He will kill you. Shut up. He stood in the closet with his laundry bag taking his clothes and stuffing it in there going, 'I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill you.'"

Erin Mackinday said her daughter may not have believed it, but she certainly did.

"I believed he would eventually kill her," she said.

Mom: #WarMachine said he had to punch one of the dogs because it bit him. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 13, 2017

The mother described waking up to a text message from War Machine in Aug. of 2014. She said War Machine told her that she needed to stop by Christy's house to make sure she's okay.

Erin Mackinday said she called War Machine and that he told her there was a fight and that he had to beat her. She said she immediately hung up and drove as fast as she could to her daughter's house, fearing the worst.

"I said, 'Is my daughter dead?'" Erin Mackinday remembered. "(The officer) just looked at me and she said, 'No. She's at Sunrise Hospital.''"

Then, the mother broke down and cried when describing the way her daughter looked in the hospital.

"I walked around and I grabbed her hand, and she said, 'Please don't cry,'" Erin Mackinday said. "It didn't look like her ... I stood up and I said, 'This is done. This is done.'"

Erin Mackinday said her daughter has always been independent, but her independence slipped away when she met and started dating War Machine. She said her zest for life went away and she became closed off.

#WarMachine is quiet and looking away while his ex-girlfriend's mother testifies against him. pic.twitter.com/Fr7FdWpT4r — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 13, 2017

Doctor said injuries weren't that bad

Dr. Steven Saxe, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, was the first witness to testify on behalf of the defense. He said he reviewed Christine Mackinday's medical paperwork and relied on his expertise in treating facial and dental injuries.

Saxe said, even though the injuries look bad, it's possible that Christine Mackinday was only punched in the face twice.

"I've seen worse," Saxe said. "The bones are like small pieces of glass."

Dr. Saxe: It's very easy to bruise your face. You can get your teeth knocked out by a baby head butting you. It happens. #WarMachine — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 13, 2017

Defense: Did you see any injuries consistent with a two-hour beating?



Dr. Saxe: I wouldn't know. #WarMachine — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 14, 2017

Upon reviewing the paperwork, Saxe also said Christine Mackinday's blood work revealed she had opiates in her system. She and her mother both testified that she does not drink or do drugs.

Christine Mackinday said she had to undergo multiple surgeries after War Machine beat her. Saxe told the jury those surgeries were likely unnecessary and that the only thing she needed was for her teeth to be put back into place.

Recovered text messages

Detective Jessica Flink, who handles digital forensics with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said she reviewed text messages sent between War Machine and Christine Mackinday. She was the first witness to testify on behalf of the prosecution on Monday.

Flink described the text messages as a mix between arguing, sexting and "I love yous."

Records show multiple explicit text messages and naked photos sent between the two leading up to the moment when War Machine found her in bed with another man, Corey Thomas.

"Can't wait for you to come tomorrow night," read one text message sent from Christine Mackinday to War Machine.

Text messages also show that the two were discussing marriage. War Machine wrote that he wanted to make her his "beautiful wife."

The trial continues

Court is due back in session Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.



Defense Attorney Jay Leiderman said he doesn't expect his phase of the trial to last the entire week. It's still unclear if War Machine will testify. If not, closing arguments may take place on Thursday.

The prosecution is expected to call one witness out of order on Wednesday or Thursday. He is a doctor who treated Christine Mackinday.

