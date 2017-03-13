Crime scene analysts describe bloody evidence in Righetti trial

Javier Righetti sits in court during his capital murder trial on March 10, 2017. (FOX5)

WARNING: Graphic content in images and story. Discretion advised.

The trial for the man accused of raping and killing a 15-year-old girl continued with more witness testimony Monday. Javier Righetti is facing charges for the torture, rape and murder of Alyssa Otremba in 2011 as she walked to pick up a school book.

Ten witnesses were called by the state Monday. They included crime scene analysts, forensic scientists, a 7 Eleven owner, and an Albertson’s loss prevention agent.

The majority of the day was spent questioning witnesses about finding the possible murder weapon and linking blood to Otremba.

"We received information that there would be a bag, a travel bag containing bloody clothes, a bloody knife, inside the attic," crime scene analyst Megan Ross-Lynch said.

Inside a gym bag, wrapped in a t-shirt, crime scene analysts said they found a knife.

"A white-handled aerated blade, knife, that was stained with blood, bowed, or bent, and it had a defect to the tip of it," Ross-Lynch said at the stand.

Another analyst described an autopsy where she said that missing tip was found in Alyssa, and a forensic scientist pointed to DNA.

"The DNA profile obtained from the staining on the knife matched profile of Alyssa Otremba," DNA specialist and forensic scientist Jennifer Brown said.

Other witnesses pointed to surveillance video where Righetti can be seen with his friend purchasing something at an Albertson's gas station and 7 Eleven. A detective also described injuries he found on Righetti.

The defense only cross-examined two of the witnesses. The trial is set to pick up again Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with two more witnesses and closing statements likely.

