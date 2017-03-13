Witnesses describe finding dead teen's burned body

A teen's burned body was found near Lake Mead and Rainbow Boulevards.

Alan Miller and his wife Pauline Chuckluck discovered a dead teen's burned body in the back lot of their apartment complex near Lake Mead and Rainbow Boulevards Saturday.

“Last night I slept better than the night before,” Miller said. “It’s traumatic.”

“I can still see the body. That’s always going to be an image in my brain forever I’m sure."

It happened early Saturday morning. Miller and Chuckluck said they were testing out their new drone when they noticed burn markings on a wall in the back part of the complex.

Chuckluck said the body was partially clothed.

“It was a teen. She looked really tiny actually,” Chuckluck said. “Like petite. And I noticed braids in her hair.”

The victim has yet to be identified but police released a victim description late Monday afternoon.

The teen was 5-foot-4, between 16 and 20 years old, and about 100 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her identity or what happened is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

