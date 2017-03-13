Nevada lawmaker seeks ban on anti-gay clinical therapy

The rotunda of the Nevada State Capitol is seen on Feb. 3, 2015. (Justin Grant/FOX5)

A gay Nevada legislator wants to ban professional therapists from attempting to talk people out of homosexuality.

Most national organizations of medical professionals oppose the practice because sexual orientation is not a mental condition.

They say conversion therapy causes people to retreat from society, hide their identity or commit suicide.

Democratic Sen. David Parks of Las Vegas is proposing the state urge medical board to discipline licensed professionals who attempt to stamp out sexual desires for people of the same sex.

Senate Bill 201 would apply to psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurses, family therapists and other clinical counselors. It would not apply to religious counselors like pastors.

Opponents at a Monday hearing said conversion therapy should be a lawful medical option for willing adults and children's parents.

