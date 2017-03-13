PD: Driver suffered medical episode in Henderson crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

PD: Driver suffered medical episode in Henderson crash

Police responded to a deadly crash at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street on March 13, 2017. (Source: LVACS) Police responded to a deadly crash at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street on March 13, 2017. (Source: LVACS)
A 54-year-old man who died after a crash involving five vehicles in Henderson on Monday was identified.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Paul John Petronsky Jr. died as a result of the incident. His cause and manner of death remained pending Tuesday.

According to Henderson police, Petronsky was behind the wheel of a white BMW that lost control and struck multiple vehicles at the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and North Stephanie Street at 1:46 p.m.

Police believe the driver of the vehicle suffered a medical episode. Officers removed the man from the vehicle and began CPR. The person was then taken to Henderson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Another person was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital - Rose de Lima Campus with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe speed and alcohol were factors in the case.

The incident resulted in the closure of the area for about three hours. 

