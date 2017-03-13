PD: Driver suffered medical episode in Henderson crash

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a double homicide Tuesday morning.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a double homicide Tuesday morning.More >
A Facebook post going viral in the valley claims that two uniformed Metro Police Officers were denied service at the Café Rio near Durango and the 215.More >
A Facebook post going viral in the valley claims that two uniformed Metro Police Officers were denied service at the Café Rio near Durango and the 215.More >
A woman on an American Airlines flight assaulted another passenger a crew member and later, a police officer on the plane from Chicago to Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.More >
A woman on an American Airlines flight assaulted another passenger a crew member and later, a police officer on the plane from Chicago to Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.More >
Medical examiners have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a vehicle Tuesday night.More >
Medical examiners have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a vehicle Tuesday night.More >
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a boating passenger who was reported missing after a crash on Lake Havasu Saturday.More >
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a boating passenger who was reported missing after a crash on Lake Havasu Saturday.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
For the company's 46th birthday, Southwest is celebrating with an airfare sale - slashing prices to as little as $39 one-way.More >
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
A witness says she saw a member of the public catch a baby that was dropped from the burning tower block in west London.More >
It's official, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr., two of the biggest stars in their respective sports, will meet in the ring at T-Mobile Arena for what is being called the biggest event in sports combat history.More >
It's official, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr., two of the biggest stars in their respective sports, will meet in the ring at T-Mobile Arena for what is being called the biggest event in sports combat history.More >