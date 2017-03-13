Man accused of killing woman inside downtown Vegas apartment

Police released Monday the booking photo of a man suspected of killing a woman inside their apartment in downtown Las Vegas last week.

Robert Roginsky, 38, was booked into Clark County Detention Center in absentia after police responded to a domestic incident in the 900 block of South 3rd Street. Roginsky suffered a medical episode during an interview with detectives shortly after police responded, prompting the man to be admitted to the hospital, police said.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers were informed about screaming heard from an apartment. After making entry into the affected apartment, a man, Roginsky came out and was detained. A woman was found unresponsive inside the unit. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police learned the victim and the suspect lived together. Neighbors and associates to Roginsky became aware of a disturbance inside the apartment and called police.

Roginsky was booked on a count of open murder.

The incident marked the 28th homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

An arraignment for Roginsky was set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.