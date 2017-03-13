Man accused of sex acts as a substitute teacher in CCSD

Police confirmed Monday the arrest of a 65-year-old who is accused of lewdness and sex acts while as a school employee.

Las Vegas Metro police released the booking photo for Randall Minyard in the case. He was booked last Friday into Clark County Detention Center on counts of first-offense lewdness with a child under 14 years old and sex act by a school employee with a pupil, 16 to 17 years old.

The police department did not immediately disclose other details of his arrest.

Clark County School District confirmed Minyard's employment as a substitute teacher at Sandy Searles Miller Elementary School. He was hired on Jan. 30 this year, but, as of Monday, is no longer employed with the district. CCSD did not disclose the specific reason for his ouster.

A 72-hour hearing was set for Wednesday.

