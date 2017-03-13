Oil tanker rollover, spill snarls traffic on US 95 near Eastern

An overturned oil tanker caused traffic to snarl on US 95 near Eastern Avenue on March 13, 2017. (Source: LVACS)

An oil tanker rolled over on the U.S. 95 freeway near Eastern Avenue on Monday, causing 50 gallons of its load to spill out.

Nevada Highway Patrol said the incident was reported in the southbound lanes just before the Eastern exit at 7:42 a.m.

There were no injuries from the rollover.

Two right lanes of the freeway were blocked due to the rollover and resulting cleanup. Two lanes were open to traffic during the heart of the morning rush hour.

A backup was reported all the way past Valley View Boulevard.

