Body found in area of reported gunshots in northwest Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said a person's body was found while they responded to reports of gunshots heard in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Monday.

A call of the incident came in just before noon in the 4900 block of Signal Drive, near Lone Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard.

Police said residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after possible shots were fired while the constable's office served an eviction notice.

SWAT officers were called to the neighborhood, but they later left the area just after 4 p.m.

Police said the body was found when officers enter a residence. Investigators later confirmed the death was self-inflicted.

The constable was not injured, police said.

