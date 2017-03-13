Jury to examine rejected guilty plea in Vegas teen's killing

Javier Righetti sits in court during his capital murder trial on March 10, 2017. (FOX5)

A state court jury is considering an unusual question in the death penalty murder case of a Las Vegas man whose guilty plea to murder in the 2011 rape, torture and mutilation of a 15-year-old high school sophomore was rejected by the state Supreme Court.

Testimony resumes Monday in Las Vegas for jurors being asked to decide if Javier Righetti is guilty of capital murder in the gruesome killing of 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba.

Righetti's plea to the murder charge in February 2016 was rejected because Righetti didn't specifically admit the killing was willful, deliberate and premeditated.

Righetti was 19 at the time. He's 24 now.

His court-appointed defense attorney, Christy Craig, says she's unable to present a defense to the jury because her client already pleaded guilty.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.