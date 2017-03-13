Robber in hard hat sought in west Vegas Valley bank holdup

Police said the robber held up a bank within a grocery store in the 9300 block of West Flamingo Road on March 9, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Police said a man wearing a hard hat held up a west Las Vegas Valley bank branch located inside a grocery store last Thursday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the incident was reported at about 5 p.m. on March 9 in the 9300 block of West Flamingo Road. The robber was speaking to the bank manager when he pulled a handgun from his portfolio and demanded money.

Police said the robber went behind the tellers' counter and took money from the drawer before leaving the bank.

Police described the robber as black, about 5'9" and 165 pounds. He was wearing a hard hat, hair net, white dust mask and an orange traffic vest.

Police also believe the same person is responsible for other holdups throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3855 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

