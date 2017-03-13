No bail for 2 accused in Las Vegas sex assault case of girl

Leby Gomez, left, and Jose Henriquez, right, stand for a court appearance on March 13, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Two men accused in a sexual assault case involving a girl with a learning disability both appeared in a Las Vegas court room on Monday.

Bail was withheld for Leby Gomez, 39, and Jose Henriquez, 18, during both men's arraignment. A preliminary hearing was set for March 27.

According to Gomez’s arrest report, on Dec. 14, 2016, a female student with a learning disability at Del Sol Academy High School reported she had been sexually assaulted.

A teacher said she noticed the girl was “extremely emotional and distracted,” according to the report. The teacher spoke with the girl who said she was upset because there was a video surfacing where she was naked and being touched by several male students.

The teacher reported it to the dean’s office, police said. The girl said she had been raped by more than five male students, several times.

The girl’s mother said she had an ex-partner who had sexually abused her daughters five years prior and was put in prison because of that abuse.

The girl said inappropriate touching happened over the course of several months, causing her fear, according to the report.

She said a man, later identified as Gomez witnessed the assaults and told the boys to “keep going.”

Police later found a 14-minute video of males sexually assaulting the girl. Police said males can be heard telling others what to do during the assaults.

Gomez was taken into custody on counts of sexual assault against a child under 16 years old, coercion with force, and conspiracy to commit sexual assault. Henriquez was booked on counts of sexual assault against a child under 16, first degree kidnapping of a minor, coercion with force, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, and use or permitting a minor 14 years old and older to produce pornography.

