Person hit, killed by vehicle near Eastern and Ogden

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 11:17 p.m. near Eastern Avenue and Ogden Avenue.

Citing evidence at the scene, police said a 2003 Honda Civic was heading south on Eastern Avenue approaching the intersection at Ogden Avenue when it struck a pedestrian walking in the right travel lane.

The 54-year-old pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Honda remained at the scene, police said.

This marked the 26th traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

An investigation on the crash is ongoing.

