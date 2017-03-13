Warm temperatures bring insects' early jump to spring

Scorpions have made their way into Valley neighborhoods. (Source: Associated Press)

As the weather warms up, insects have invaded Valley homes.

FOX5 received dozens of pictures and messages from viewers fed up with the influx of bugs in the area.

“Its miserable,” Jayme Symmens of Henderson said.

Symmens said he saw a recluse spider in his garage early Sunday.

“I just left it alone and went back in to the house,” he said.

The resurgence of crawlers is linked to the valley's mild winter.

“It’s going to make the larvae that’s down in the ground right now have no natural enemies,” FOX5 meteorologist Les Krifaton said.

Krifaton said the Valley can expect more insects as the weather warms up.

To protect property from bugs, homes are recommended to be treated every one to two months.

To reduce risk of scorpions: remove piles of trash, stones and fire wood on the ground and protect points of entry inside the home.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.