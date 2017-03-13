March Madness begins at the 'books!

March madness is here! Experts said for this past Super Bowl, people bet $138.5 million, just in Nevada. For March Madness, they say we can expect two and a half more times than that!

“One of the biggest betting weeks and events of the year here in the state of Nevada, especially here in Las Vegas and the South Point now with the addition of VSIN, it's pretty much the epicenter of sports betting here in North America,” Sports Book Director for Gaughan Gaming Vincent Magliulo said.

Vegas Stats and Information Network provides news and analysis on gambling, providing yet another option for local gamblers looking to get a leg up on the competition.

“I see no end in sight, I see that the excitement center which is the race and sports book, here at the South Point for instance, will continue to grow. People love the social aspect of it. The entertainment value of it,” Magliulo said.

"Whether you're rooting for Villanova, who's the overall number one seed, or maybe even South Carolina, who does have a home game in their first round, it doesn't matter! There's something for everybody, and again, the entertainment and social value of it is matched nowhere else,” Magliulo said.

