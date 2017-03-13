Pedestrian hit by car suffers critical injuries - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian hit by car suffers critical injuries

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man was hit by a vehicle near the freeway in southeast Las Vegas Sunday night.

According to  Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel of Nevada Highway Patrol, a Toyota struck the man on East Flamingo Road, east of the U.S. 95 freeway around 7:30 p.m. 

The victim is suffering life threatening injuries. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital for further treatment. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story. 

