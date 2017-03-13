Pedestrian hit by car suffers critical injuries

A man was hit by a vehicle near the freeway in southeast Las Vegas Sunday night.

According to Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel of Nevada Highway Patrol, a Toyota struck the man on East Flamingo Road, east of the U.S. 95 freeway around 7:30 p.m.

The victim is suffering life threatening injuries. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital for further treatment.

