Driver identified in deadly, wrong-way crash on 215 near Eastern

Troopers at the scene of an early morning fatal crash on Interstate 215 on March 12, 2017. (NHP/Twitter)

Medical examiners identified a driver who is believed to have traveled on Interstate 215 in the wrong direction before a deadly crash.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the person as Jhonatan Alexander Lozano, 26. His cause and manner of death remained pending Monday.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, troopers responded to the crash at 3:40 a.m. on eastbound I-215 just west of Eastern Avenue.

NHP said the fatal collision happened when a Ford Mustang was traveling the wrong way on the freeway when it collided with a Nissan.

The male driver of the Mustang was killed in the crash, and the man behind the wheel of the Nissan was transported to the University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Traffic restrictions were in place at the scene of the collision for the investigation.

