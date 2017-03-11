Woman struck by truck killed in the north west Valley identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman struck by truck killed in the north west Valley identified

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
A woman fatally hit by a truck in northwest Las Vegas Saturday afternoon has been identified. 

The Clark County Coroner identified the pedestrian as 60-year-old Maria Becerra on Sunday, a day after Becerra was struck and killed by a vehicle. 

Police responded to the scene at 3:56 p.m on near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rock Springs Drive. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Las Vegas Metro Lt. Grant Rogers.

A witness of the crash said the woman was crossing the street with food when a vehicle exiting a parking lot westbound on Lake Mead struck the woman and dragged her body for a few feet before entering a second parking lot. The driver remained at the scene. 

No further details are available at this time. The investigation into the cause of the crash continues. 

