Woman struck by truck killed in the north west Valley identified

Metro at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash (FOX5).

A woman fatally hit by a truck in northwest Las Vegas Saturday afternoon has been identified.

The Clark County Coroner identified the pedestrian as 60-year-old Maria Becerra on Sunday, a day after Becerra was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Police responded to the scene at 3:56 p.m on near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rock Springs Drive. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Las Vegas Metro Lt. Grant Rogers.

A witness of the crash said the woman was crossing the street with food when a vehicle exiting a parking lot westbound on Lake Mead struck the woman and dragged her body for a few feet before entering a second parking lot. The driver remained at the scene.

No further details are available at this time. The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

