Teen girl found burned, deceased in apartment complex

Homicide detectives were called to investigate a body that was found in a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they were dispatched to an apartment complex located at 737 Rock Springs Drive, just south of Washington Avenue, at about 11 a.m.

Detectives said they located the body of a teen girl who was burned in the rear of the complex on Saturday.

Police are not sure where the girl was killed or if she lived at the apartment complex.

The homicide department is continuing the investigation and checking with neighbors for more information on the incident.

