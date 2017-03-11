Fight breaks out at Rhythm Kitchen, bystander shot

Metro police at the scene of a shooting on South Decatur Boulevard on March 11, 2017. (Roger Bryner/FOX5)

Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened at a popular restaurant in west Las Vegas Saturday.

Officers responded to the 6400 block of South Decatur Boulevard at the Rhythm Kitchen with reports of a shooting.

Metro said there was a fight between two people at that location and when the situation was ending one of them pulled out a handgun.

This person then fired one shot that ended up striking an innocent bystander according to police.

The victim was transported to the University Medical Center in stable condition with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Authorities haven't released any further information at this time and said the incident remains under investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.