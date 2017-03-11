Report: Criss Angel passes out during show, taken to hospital

Famous illusionist Criss Angel was reportedly rushed to a Las Vegas hospital after having to cancel his show Friday night.

Angel was in the middle of a straight jacket act during his "Mindfreak Live!" production when he passed out and taken off stage according to a report by TMZ.

The incident happened about 10 minutes into the opening act and the show was then abruptly canceled.

Angel was taken to Spring Valley Hospital according to the same report, for undisclosed reasons, where he was later discharged.

Angel and his son Johnny Crisstopher canceled a Saturday morning appearance at a fundraiser event for Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada as a result of the incident, according to a statement from Angel's representatives. However, a $100,000 donation was still made in their absence from Angel's non-profit HELP.

The same representative also said Angel returned to his regular "Mindfreak Live!" schedule Saturday night at the Luxor hotel-casino.

