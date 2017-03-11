Driver arrested after fatal crash near El Capitan and Flamingo

Las Vegas Metro police released Monday a booking photo of a 25-year-old man who was arrested after a deadly crash that may have involved impaired driving.

Jose Anonzaragoza was arrested Friday after a crash near El Capitan Way and Flamingo Road that involved two vehicles.

Police responded to the scene of the crash at 6:29 p.m.

Citing the investigation, a Mazda 3 driven by Katherine Milczewski was traveling on the eastbound lanes of Spring Mountain when a Pontiac Grand am traveling on El Capitan Way attempted to make a left onto Spring Mountain and struck the Mazda.

The driver and three passengers of the Mazda were taken to UMC, where one passenger was pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as David Milczewski, 62, of Chardon, OH. His cause and manner of death remained pending Monday.

The driver of the Pontiac, Anonzaragoza, was arrested on DUI charges, according to Metro police.

This is the 24th traffic related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for the year 2017.

