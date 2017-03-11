Patient dies in ambulance crash on Flamingo and Pecos - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Patient dies in ambulance crash on Flamingo and Pecos

A patient being transported by a MedicWest ambulance is dead after it collided with another vehicle Friday.

The crash happened at 7:28 p.m in the intersection of Flamingo and Pecos Roads, according to Las Vegas Metro police Lt. Grant Rogers. 

The Clark County Coroner's office identified the victim as 62-year-old Kay Garfield. No further details on the cause of death were released. 

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues. Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

