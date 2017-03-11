Patient dies in ambulance crash on Flamingo and Pecos

An ambulance crash killed one on Flamingo and Pecos Roads Friday.

A patient being transported by a MedicWest ambulance is dead after it collided with another vehicle Friday.

The crash happened at 7:28 p.m in the intersection of Flamingo and Pecos Roads, according to Las Vegas Metro police Lt. Grant Rogers.

The Clark County Coroner's office identified the victim as 62-year-old Kay Garfield. No further details on the cause of death were released.

An investigation into the cause of the crash continues. Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.