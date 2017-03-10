5 dogs, 1 cat killed in E. Charleston Blvd apartment fire, man suffers minor burns

Five dogs and one cat were killed and a man suffered minor burns in an apartment fire on the 3800 block of East Charleston Boulevard Friday.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the man escaped and returned for his pets, and got burned in the process. Crews were called just after 5:00 p.m. and the fire was put out.

LVFR said in a release that the American Red Cross is assisting the family that included a husband, wife and a female relative, was displaced by the fire.

The two women said they were at a laundry mat washing clothes when the fire started.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the other three apartments in the building and had it under control is less than five minutes.

The man, 48, was apparently treated for burns on his back that did were not life threatening.

Two dogs were unaccounted for. Damage was estimated at $35,000. According to LVFR, the family lost all it owns, likely all of its pets and has no car.

Firefighters reminded people never to enter a building with during fire and to notify them if anyone is trapped inside.

LVFR said it can't rule out careless smoking as a cause.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.