Witnesses testify on day two of Javier Righetti's teen murder trial

Javier Righetti, right, seen in his 2011 booking photo; Alyssa Otremba, right, seen in an undated yearbook photo. (LVMPD/CCSD)

The trial for the man accused of raping, torturing and killing a 15-year-old girl continued Friday. Javier Righetti is facing charges after police say he murdered Alyssa Otremba as she was walking to pick up a school book in 2011.

Javier Righetti sat through court showing what looked like no emotion as prosecutors called up witnesses.

Attorneys questioned the accused killer's friend, the person who discovered Alyssa's body, a crime scene analyst and the classmate Otremba planned to meet to borrow a book.

“She texted me to let me know that I missed her phone call and that she was at City Stop waiting. Her phone was gonna die and if she didn't hear from me, she was gonna go home. And that's the last I'd spoken to her. We never actually met,” Cody Pinotti said about his planned meeting with Alyssa.

Cody Pinotti was supposed to meet Alyssa to give her a school book on the evening of Sept. 2, 2011. Instead, police said Javier Righetti raped her, stabbed her more than 80 times and tried to burn her body.

“He walked over and he said 'you need to turn around and go and call 911,' and what I seen was like a stomach, at first it looked like an animal,” said Kaylene Konold on finding Alyssa’s body.

A crime scene analyst testified that the body was burned, especially her vaginal area and legs.

Daniel Ortiz, a friend of Righetti at the time, also testified saying Righetti called him for help after the murder.

“He said he saw the girl, said he wanted to go get the cell phone and the girl refused and he described it as 'he murked her,' Ortiz said.

The defense did not cross examine any of the witnesses Friday. The defense said there was no way to defend its client since he already pleaded guilty to the felony charge of murder. The judge went on to say that the defense can still argue the prosecutions different theories. Both sides are expected to continue arguing the premeditation and torture parts of this case. The trial is scheduled to resume Monday at 1:30 p.m.