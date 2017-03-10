Teen arrested in southwest Vegas attack, purse-snatching

A surveillance video shows the robber in a Jan. 18, 2017 incident following his victim in the West Blue Diamond Road area. (Source: LVMPD/YouTube)

Police said a 17-year-old was taken into custody as the person who was seen waiting for a woman outside of southwest Las Vegas Valley store before robbing her.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen was taken into custody without incident Friday morning. He was taken to Clark County Juvenile Detention on counts of robbery of a victim over 60 and conspiracy to commit robbery. Due to the person's age, police did not identify the suspect.

The incident took place about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Walgreens on Blue Diamond Road, near Decatur Boulevard.

In surveillance video released by Metro, a person in a dark-hooded sweatshirt is seen following a woman as she enters a business. Moments later, when the woman leaves the store, the same person is seen snatching her purse and forcefully pulling her to the ground.

The video shows, after the attack, a good Samaritan rushed in to chase the robber. Police say he worked for a landscaping company and had to stop going after the robber when the suspect threatened him with a gun.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested another teen in connection to the incident, but he was uncooperative with investigators, according to Metro.

