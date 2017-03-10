2 in custody after shooting on Paradise Road

Two people were taken into custody Friday after another person was shot along Paradise Road.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to the Emerald Suites at 3684 Paradise Rd. at 2:39 p.m.

A female victim was located and taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Two men were taken into custody, with one of them believed to be the shooter, according to police.

Investigators were looking into whether the incident was domestic-related and if the shooter and victim are known to each other.

