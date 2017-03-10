4 arrested, tied to taxi driver holdups throughout Las Vegas Valley

Four people were arrested in connection to two gunpoint robberies of taxi drivers, each taking place after they were picked up as customers, Las Vegas Metro police said.

According to police, the four suspects identified in the incidents were Tyreau Duboe; Kalie Fechner; Mark Hagerman; and Linda Smith.

Police were called on Wednesday to the 9500 block of West Maule Avenue, just off South Fort Apache Road, at 2:40 p.m. for a reported robbery. A taxi driver told officers he was held up at gunpoint after transporting several passengers from the area of South Las Vegas Boulevard to Fort Apache and West Sunset Road at their request. After entering an apartment complex, also at their request, the passengers presented a firearm and demanded for the driver's money and property.

Police were also called during the same day at 4:54 p.m. in the 5800 block of Sky Pointe Drive, which is near Ann Road and the U.S. 95 freeway, for a shooting and a similar holdup of a taxi driver. According to police, the driver transported customers from the 9500 block of West Maule Avenue to this address. Before the passengers exited, they presented a gun and demanded his money and property.

Police said the driver complied. However, as the driver left, shots were fired at the vehicle as it drove away.

Later that night, at 9:07 p.m., detectives took Hagerman, 23, and Smith, 32, into custody at a business along Sky Pointe Drive. Detectives later made contact with Duboe and Fechner in the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, where they were taken into custody.

All four people were booked into Clark County Detention Center each on the following charges:

Robbery with a deadly weapon, 2 counts;

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, 2 counts;

Assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon, 2 counts;

Discharging firearm where persons can be endangered;

Discharging firearm into occupied vehicle.

After their arrest, police released surveillance video of the robberies to their YouTube page:

